If the total amount due cannot be collected or the proper amount of change provided on a cash transaction due to the penny shortage, the dealer may choose how to round the total amount due from the customer: to the next lowest, highest, or nearest nickel.

Dealers must “clearly and conspicuously” disclose their rounding method through prominent signage.

Whether a business chooses to round up or down, it must remit sales tax as required by law. “Sales tax remains due on the actual sales price prior to the dealer applying rounding due to the lack of pennies,” according to the Florida Department of Revenue.

A bill making its way through the Florida Legislature prohibits rounding for non-cash transactions and specifies that rounding to the nickel doesn’t alter the sales price, the amount of sales tax collected, or any assessments, fees, or surcharges imposed on the sale.

Indiana: Round the total price, including tax

Indiana has passed a law that specifies rounding provisions for cash transactions. The new law could place burdensome requirements on retailers and decrease state and local sales tax collections.

Effective March 5, 2026, the day the governor signed Senate Bill 243:

Rounding is only permitted for cash transactions.

Retailers must round the total price, including tax.

Retailers may choose to round up or down to the next nickel.

Gains must be added to the retailer’s income.

Losses must be taken away from the retailer’s income.

Retailers must remit the full tax due to the state whether they round up or down.

The Indiana Department of Revenue offered this example: If the total price plus tax is $6.42, the retailer has the option to round up to $6.45 or down to $6.40 in a cash transaction. The three-cent gain or two-cent loss would be added to or taken away from the retailer’s income, respectively. However, the tax of 42 cents is remitted to the State regardless of rounding.

SB 243 also requires state and local government units to round down when collecting cash payments of taxes or fees. According to the bill’s fiscal note, this could reduce revenue from state taxes, fees, and fines by as much as $1.4–$2 million starting the second half of fiscal year 2027.

In a letter to the Indiana Legislature, the Council on State Taxation (COST) listed the following “problems with current provisions in S.B. 243”:

Purchasers would need to declare their method of payment in advance for every transaction.

Retailers could need to use three separate rounding operations.

Retailers may be forced to change their sales tax calculations and point-of-sale technology to comply with the bill’s rounding requirements.

The rounding processes described in S.B. 243 would not be in substantial compliance with the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement, and Indiana is a full member state.

There are more straightforward solutions that would align with other states’ policies. For example, COST recommends Indiana require any necessary rounding to “take place at the very end of the transaction” to avoid rounding the sales tax to an amount divisible by a nickel at the sales tax calculation stage.

The Legislature approved the bill without making any of COST’s suggested changes, and the governor signed it.