October 2026 tax updates

The general sales and use tax rate in Washington, D.C. will remain 6% through September 30, 2027.

D.C.’s sales and use tax rate was originally scheduled to increase from 6% to 6.5% on October 1, 2025, but that change was postponed. The rate was then on track to jump to 7% on October 1, 2026, but due to higher-than-anticipated sales tax collections, the rate increase was once again delayed. We’ll see what happens next year.