Between 2015 and 2023, Ohio offered an annual three-day, back-to-school sales tax holiday during which qualifying clothing priced $75 or less and qualifying school instructional material and supplies priced $20 or less were exempt from Ohio sales and use tax.

The enactment of House Bill 33 in 2023 increased the price cap to $500 and enabled Ohio to expand the exemption to more items and lengthen the sales tax holiday — so long as a new Expanded Sales Tax Holiday Fund contains at least $60 million of surplus general fund revenue at the end of the preceding fiscal year.

For the past two years, the Expanded Sales Tax Holiday Fund was sizeable enough to allow Ohio to provide longer sales tax holidays covering more products. In both 2024 and 2025, Ohio’s sales tax holidays applied to most items of tangible personal property priced $500 or less, including business-to-business transactions. The tax-free period lasted 10 days in 2024 and two weeks in 2025.

But now Ohio has other priorities, like lowering property taxes for Ohioans.

HB 186, which was signed into law in December 2025, authorizes a property tax credit for the owners of property located in certain school districts. The bill requires a portion of the Expanded Sales Tax Holiday Fund to be transferred to a new School Revenue Temporary Offset Fund. It also prohibits any potential expanded sales tax holiday from occurring in August 2026 and delays the certification of Expanded Sales Tax Holiday Fund revenue for purposes of scheduling an expanded sales tax holiday in 2027.