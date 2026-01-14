The enactment of House Bill 186 prevents increases in school district property taxes from exceeding the rate of inflation. To offset the reduced property tax collections, Ohio will transfer money from the Expanded Sales Tax Holiday Fund to the School Revenue Temporary Offset Fund. This means there will not be enough revenue in the Expanded Sales Tax Holiday Fund for Ohio to offer an expanded sales tax holiday in 2026.
In addition to clothing and school supplies, Ohio’s expanded sales tax holidays in 2024 and 2025 applied to most tangible personal property priced at $500 or less, including items purchased for business use.
Yes. If there is sufficient revenue in the Expanded Sales Tax Holiday Fund, Ohio can opt to hold an expanded sales tax holiday after 2026.