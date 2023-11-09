Ohio will not offer tax amnesty in 2023

In April 2023, Ohio passed a law authorizing the Director of Budget and Management to create a two-month tax amnesty program during the 2023 calendar year — but only if the director determined by November 1, 2023, that the state needed the revenue the tax amnesty would generate. A pretty clever fail-safe, really.

We now know that Ohio will not have a 2023 tax amnesty program. It doesn’t need to. According to an October 10 State of Ohio Monthly Financial Report, Ohio’s general fund tax collections through September were $56 million above the estimate and $190 million above last year.

“There is no better example of what tax amnesties are really about,” says Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. “Tax amnesty programs are designed to increase tax collections.” While some states have created amnesty programs specifically to allow sellers to clean up past liabilities, he adds, “even those typically have an ‘amount collected’ component because they always include a fiscal note estimating the amount of tax, penalty, and interest that would be collected.”