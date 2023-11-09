Ohio will not offer tax amnesty in 2023

Ohio has offered four general tax amnesty programs over the last 22 years, with varying details and results:
A FY 2002 tax amnesty covering corporate franchise tax, employer withholding tax, individual income tax, pass-through entity tax, personal property tax, public utility excise tax, sales and use tax, school district income tax, and school district withholding tax raised $35.2 million
A FY 2006 tax amnesty covering corporate franchise tax, employer withholding tax, individual income tax, pass-through entity tax, personal property tax, sales and use tax, school district income tax, and employer school district withholding tax raised $58.9 million
A FY 2012 tax amnesty covering individual taxes (pass-through entity, personal income, school district income, and estate) and business taxes (commercial activity, corporation franchise, sales, gross receipts of a natural gas company or a combined electric and gas company, motor fuel, cigarette/other tobacco products, dealers in intangibles, employer withholding, and school district employer withholding) raised $65.7 million
A FY 2018 tax amnesty covering alcoholic beverage tax, cigarette/tobacco products tax, commercial activity tax, employer withholding tax, employer withholding school district tax, individual income tax, individual school district income tax, financial institutions tax, pass-through entity tax, and sales and use tax raised $14.3 million
Ohio also offered a lengthy use tax amnesty from October 1, 2011, to May 1, 2013. It raised more than $27 million.
The LBO admits that it “cannot predict with any precision what a future amnesty might raise,” though it says it could be in the millions. It’s difficult for the LBO to make predictions based on previous amnesties because each program differed somewhat in terms of the duration and specific taxes covered.
Understanding your tax obligations is the first step toward tax compliance. The Avalara Sales Tax Risk Assessment can help you determine where you may have an obligation to register for sales and use tax.