One sandwich, hold the tax – Wacky Tax Wednesday

If you think making lunch for the family is challenging, try getting the sales tax on sandwiches right.

At lunchtime, if given a choice, the four members of my family would select four different sandwiches: an open-faced toasted rye with cold cheese and apples slices for me; a French dip served warm for my husband; a turkey sandwich served whole for Thing 1; and a PB&J sliced diagonally for Thing 2 — unless both kids want wraps. And wouldn’t you know it? Each preference could impact the taxability of the sandwich.