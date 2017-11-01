One sandwich, hold the tax – Wacky Tax Wednesday

“Sandwiches not prepared by the sellers” are exempt in Louisiana, but “seller-prepared sandwiches” are taxable.
In New Jersey, prepackaged sandwiches made by a third party are exempt when sold by a seller under the 75 percent threshold*, provided the seller doesn’t hand the customers an eating utensil to consume the sandwich. A seller over the 75 percent threshold that sells prepackaged sandwiches made by a third party and makes eating utensils available to customers must charge tax on the sandwiches.
*The threshold test: Whether the seller’s annual sales of certain types of prepared food make up more or less than 75 percent of its total food sales (excluding alcoholic beverages). New Jersey presumes that businesses over the threshold provide utensils, and that the following types of businesses are over the threshold: cafés, cafeterias, caterers, coffee shops, convenience stores with deli, delicatessens, diners, doughnut shops, and fast-food restaurants.