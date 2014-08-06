Sales tax was born during the Great Depression, when states were in especially dire need of revenue. Initially, it applied to all sales of food. Soon after came the Planet Money “But wait moment”: Many states started exempting food purchased for home consumption (groceries), assuming people who dine out have more disposable income and are better able to afford the tax than people who stay home and cook. And so it began.
Fast forward to contemporary New York, where “sandwiches are generally subject to sales tax.” According to the New York State Department of Finance and Taxation: “Sandwiches include cold and hot sandwiches of every kind that are prepared and ready to be eaten, whether made on bread, bagels, on rolls, in pitas, in wraps, or otherwise, and regardless of the filling or number of layers. A sandwich can be as simple as a buttered bagel or roll, or as elaborate as a six-foot, toasted submarine sandwich.”
The department provides a lengthy list of “common sandwiches.” In addition to the usual suspects, the list includes:
- Bagel sandwiches (served buttered or with spreads, or otherwise)
- Burritos
- Wraps
There is undoubtedly a long and interesting story about how the burrito became a sandwich in New York. There usually is. For example, Planet Money explores how a New York pizzeria added “Baking Company” to its name after learning bakeries didn't have to tax sales of pizza slices. The podcast also shared the tale of a home food delivery service that served unassembled wraps in order to avoid charging sales tax.
The history behind exemptions can be fun to uncover, but taxability isn't just about fun. When the auditor comes knocking, retailers need to know what's taxable under current law and what's exempt. At issue is not so much how the burrito became a sandwich in New York, but the fact that New York retailers must collect tax when selling them.