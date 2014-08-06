I am not a sandwich connoisseur. Still, I've eaten enough sandwiches during the last 45 +/- years to feel certain I know what a sandwich is. It has two pieces of bread (unless it’s an open face sandwich, when it has only one piece of bread) and yummy stuff inside (or on top).



Merriam-Webster backs me up: “two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between" or “one slice of bread covered with food.” The Oxford Dictionary agrees. The Urban Dictionary takes a broader approach, calling a sandwich “a food commonly used by men to oppress women.” But I digress.

The sandwich is named after the Earl of Sandwich, an 18th century nobleman with a weakness for the gaming tables. He took his food sandwich style so as not to have to stop his play (or look away from his fellow players). And I’ll bet you a sandwich the Earl didn't eat burritos.

Why, then, is a burrito a sandwich in New York?

Planet Money tackled this question with its typical verve, trying to stump a sales tax expert and getting gleeful over the fact that “a burrito is legally a sandwich” in New York. Episode 554: How the Burrito Became a Sandwich explores the “but wait” moment, the moment when an exception to the rule (or exemption to the tax) is born.