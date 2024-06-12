Partner profile: Microsoft Dynamics – Empowering business together

These benefits aren’t theoretical. Companies of all kinds are realizing them every day, getting more out of their Dynamics solution and streamlining their tax compliance at the same time.
Electric Motor Supply Company (EMSCO), one of the largest dealers of refurbished industrial electrical equipment in the U.S., suddenly found itself out of compliance in states across the country following the advent of economic nexus laws. The company, which had been calculating sales and use tax manually — it only had to worry about one state before the 2018 Wayfair decision — quickly understood that was no longer an option. Because EMSCO already used Dynamics 365, it was important to find an integrated solution; today, the company relies on Avalara for calculations, returns, and more. “It saves us a ton of time,” says an EMSCO sales manager.
Hickory Farms has been a household name for more than 70 years, selling food gifts and specialty items — but as it looked to modernize, its systems weren’t quite up to the task. Because the company uses a multichannel approach, and often sells gift boxes with both food and nonfood items (which can be taxed differently), it needed a powerful solution for its unique challenges. First, Hickory Farms implemented Dynamics 365, and then added Avalara AvaTax and Avalara Exemption Certificate Management. Now, the company is better able to meet the changing desires of customers; for instance, it can take a gift order from someone at a retail location, have it fulfilled from a warehouse and shipped to a different jurisdiction entirely — with the tax for that jurisdiction correctly applied right in the store.
Micro Matic, a leading global supplier of dispensing solutions and equipment for beverages including beer, wine, coffee, and others, paid the price for its compliance shortcomings — literally. The company was audited by a few states, one of which imposed a large penalty in addition to the taxes that were due. Micro Matic quickly chose to use Avalara within its existing Microsoft Dynamics system to better protect the company, with stellar results: It was audited by the same state six years after the original audit, and came back completely clean. Another benefit? The company’s CFO used to spend 4-5 days each month putting together returns for 31 different states. Today, that same process takes 15-20 minutes.