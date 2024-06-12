Partner profile: Microsoft Dynamics – Empowering business together

Traditionally, most ERPs had a limited tax compliance offering, which was largely OK — managing tax compliance was still a hassle, but many companies were able to handle it manually. Others, seeking more streamlined solutions, took advantage of the automation tools we helped Microsoft integrate between 2004 and 2017.

Then, in 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court made its landmark decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., which paved the way for states to create and enforce economic nexus laws. These new economic nexus laws required businesses to register, collect, file, and remit taxes in states where they sold into but had no physical presence. A business that might have collected sales tax in three states might all of a sudden be obligated to collect in all 50.

We worked with Microsoft to help them understand what Dynamics users needed in the post-Wayfair world — where the current holes were, why frequent updates are so vital, and so on. We also highlighted the importance of a flexible framework, as tax policies and regulations are always changing, and the Microsoft Tax Calculation Service API introduced in 2023 delivers exactly that.

Thanks to this lasting partnership, the tax solutions within Dynamics are designed for today’s tax landscape — and they’re well-positioned to pivot for tomorrow’s challenges, too.