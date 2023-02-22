Why your POS system needs real-time tax calculations in 2023

As inflation and other economic challenges continue to impact consumer spending behavior, seamless and exceptional service for consumers will remain critical in 2023. If not provided, customers may look elsewhere.

Supporting a steady checkout experience is no exception, especially when it comes to fast and simple tax calculations at the point of sale. In fact, in our new Avalara Tax Changes 2023 report, we explore how in-store sales systems must quickly identify and access shipping and billing information for loyal customers. Moreover, businesses need to ensure their point-of-sale (POS) systems have offline capabilities because of spotty service and internet outages. POS systems with an offline mode allow businesses to accept credit card transactions even while not connected to the internet.

With price sensitivity on the rise, the risks associated with manual tax calculations could make or break either acquiring a new customer or retaining a loyal one. Businesses can reduce this risk by adopting a tax calculation engine that can integrate with their existing POS system.