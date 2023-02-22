Why your POS system needs real-time tax calculations in 2023

This latest Avalara integration is one of many advancements Avalara is making with SAP solutions — which include SAP S/4HANA integration on SAP BTP — that helped us win a 2022 SAP Pinnacle Award. The SAP Customer Checkout integration is another way to help SAP customers achieve automated tax compliance.
“Having seamless, online, offline POS-to-tax-engine integration is critical,” explains Melissa Metcalf, Senior Director of Enterprise Solutions at Avalara. “The integration between SAP Customer Checkout and Avalara goes one step further and embraces the RISE with SAP principles of simplicity. Avalara is the tax engine that can link all your commerce systems thereby simplifying your IT infrastructure.”
Retailers no longer need to worry about whether they have accurate tax data in their ERP system or face the burdensome processes of entering new tax information into their ERP system. With the data flow from SAP Customer Checkout to an ERP, tax calculations happen in real time.
We’re excited to see the continued success of the new Avalara integration with SAP Customer Checkout and to help retailers achieve fast and automated tax compliance directly from their POS system. Read more about our partnership and capabilities with SAP.