Just about every company has to deal with property tax bills at some point; whether it’s real or personal property, the tax man cometh.

Now you can help alleviate the burden of property tax compliance management for your clients, and set yourself up for valuable appeals work with the newly launched Avalara Property Tax for Accountants. It can help you build a robust, convenient property tax service offering for clients without adding a lot of extra work for your firm.

Should your firm be managing property tax? We’re glad you asked. Keep reading to find out: