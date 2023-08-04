Property tax compliance is complex: It’s largely paper-based, demands tracking multiple deadlines, and is required in all 50 states, across thousands of jurisdictions. Without the right software in place, taking over compliance management from clients can be onerous or even untenable for many accounting firms.
Property tax management software should centralize real and personal property tax compliance for clients across bills, documents, assessments, due dates, forms, return prep, and appeals in one secure hub. For instance, Avalara Property Tax for Accountants includes features like:
- Automated data entry for critical assessment notices and tax bill document management
- Validation of scanned or extracted data, which is appended to the client’s account
- Data aggregation to help you manage extensive client information in one system
- Report creation and analytics for visibility into a client’s complete property tax management cycle
Automation helps you save time on day-to-day tasks while reducing human error. It minimizes administrative work, maximizes accuracy, and helps append property tax documents to tax bill payments so you can efficiently scale a property tax line of business.
By automating the tasks associated with managing property tax, you can take on more work with a higher profit margin, and your client can rest easy knowing their property tax compliance is in good hands. It’s a win-win for everybody.