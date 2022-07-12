Real-time compliance in Europe and the U.S.

Value-added tax is the most widely used regime in the world today; approximately 170 countries impose VAT, whereas the United States is the only major economy with sales and use tax.

There are some similarities between the two. Both sales tax and VAT are an indirect tax paid by the consumer and collected by the seller, who remits and reports the tax to the appropriate tax authority. Both require businesses to register with the tax authority prior to collecting tax from customers. Determining whether you need to register is the first step toward becoming compliant in Europe and the U.S.

One key difference between sales tax and VAT is that sales tax is imposed and administered at the state and/or local level; there’s no federal sales tax in the U.S. By contrast, VAT is imposed at the federal level; there’s no local VAT.

Another important difference is that VAT is collected whenever value is added along the supply chain, from the sale of the first cog to the final purchase by the end user. Manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers pay VAT on all taxable purchases but can claim a credit for VAT paid. Sales tax is generally only charged on the final sale to the consumer, as most business inputs can be purchased exempt from sales tax with a valid exemption certificate or resale certificate.

Between states, counties, cities, and special jurisdictions, there are more than 12,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions in the U.S., and each one has a distinct reporting code and rate. Different states often tax different products differently, so while diapers and tampons are exempt in Maryland, they’re subject to sales tax in Washington state. Product taxability can also vary by local jurisdiction in home-rule states like Alabama, Colorado, and Louisiana.

Europeans are certainly familiar with the concept of different rates for different products: Each country generally has a standard rate for most goods and services, a reduced rate or two for certain foods and essential services, and a zero rate. However, the VAT rate within the United Kingdom, France, or Germany typically doesn’t vary based on the ship-to address like it can in California, Illinois, or dozens of other U.S. states.

There are also significant differences in how sales tax and VAT are administered and enforced, particularly with respect to real-time compliance initiatives. Alex Baulf and Scott Peterson delve into the details.