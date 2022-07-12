Real-time compliance in Europe and the U.S.

Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) refers to the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement, a state-run program designed to simplify and reduce the burden of remote sales tax compliance for businesses with no physical presence in a state (i.e., remote businesses).
Among other simplifying measures, the 24 states participating in SST must have a single, state-level tax administration and provide sellers access to sales tax administration software. For qualifying businesses, the state will cover the cost of a certified service provider (CSP), like Avalara. Sellers using this type of software are protected from audit liability.
Scott Peterson was the executive director of the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Governing Board from 2005 to 2012. “When we created SST, we believed that if the states were in the transaction from the beginning, they would no longer need to audit because they would have done all the work upfront. They would have tested throughout the years, and they have all the transaction data so they can do more testing if they want. So ultimately, they would just eventually stop auditing all businesses that use a CSP like us.”
“It’s taken longer than expected to arrive at this point, but we’re getting there. I honestly think we're getting very close to that spot.”
Peterson says SST is finally at a point where they’re moving away from examining transactions. “They've tested our system to make sure that when they tell us a thing is subject to the sales tax, our system actually calculates sales tax on it.”
As SST states phase out of auditing businesses that use CSPs, they can devote more audit resources to cash businesses, people with no records whatsoever, and other high-risk businesses.
“I kind of flippantly say that the state is in the middle of every transaction,” adds Peterson. “They aren’t physically, but they certainly are intellectually because they’ve told us what to say.” He believes one day SST states could evaluate the data CSPs send and then build their own returns, “because that’s the same stuff.”
Tax authorities are on their way to being in the middle of every transaction in some parts of the EU, too. “The tax authority is going to sit between the seller, the vendor, and the customer,” says Baulf. “It will pre-approve the invoice, its contents, and the tax amounts before routing the invoice to the customer.”
“Tax authorities are going to have all the data needed to prepare the VAT return,” Baulf explains. “The returns may be subject to some adjustments or approval by the business, but that's one of the end goals as well.”
Businesses selling internationally have more indirect tax requirements in more countries today than ever before. Avalara helps businesses to meet new compliance obligations with new solutions.