Real-time compliance in Europe and the U.S.

As in Europe, auditors in the U.S. typically use a statistical sample because it would take too long to review every invoice and exemption certificate from a three-to-four year audit period. According to Scott Peterson, “They may examine all the invoices from March and October and figure out what mistakes were made during those two months. They’ll then assume the business made the same mistakes every other month and extrapolate that information into an audit finding.”

Interestingly, while the EU is developing more advanced e-invoicing and real-time reporting mandates to access more data in real time, Peterson says "some U.S. states are actually moving away from real-time compliance. Minnesota, Missouri, and Virginia have discontinued annual prepayments; Iowa, Kansas, and Massachusetts have discontinued monthly prepayments.”

It’s not that there’s no interest in electronic invoicing in the U.S. In fact, the Federal Reserve and the Business Payments Coalition (BPC) are wrapping up an e-invoicing pilot program that could eventually establish a standardized electronic invoicing system for B2B payments. An operational B2B invoice exchange framework could be made widely available in 2023.

But there’s a key difference between the U.S. e-invoicing pilot and what’s happening with e-invoicing elsewhere in the world. The U.S. initiative is driven by businesses seeking to improve efficiency, reduce dependency on paper, and hopefully speed up the payment cycle. “It’s on a voluntary basis,” notes Baulf, who attended a workshop on the topic in early May. “It’s not tax driven.”

E-invoicing and e-reporting initiatives in the E.U. are generally led by governments seeking to reduce the VAT gap, but there’s no central government authority in the U.S. that could mandate or administer e-invoicing. And while the federal pilot project probably has value, Peterson can't see any state imposing an e-invoicing requirement on businesses right now because the current trend is to not [4] add more expense to businesses.

Baulf says there are other countries where governments encourage rather than require the use of e-invoices as part of a wider digitalization initiative to improve efficiency and reduce costs. “In France, the government believes it costs about 10 euros for every paper invoice issued and received, while an e-invoice costs less than a postage stamp. That's quite a large delta.”

However, Baulf adds that such countries generally follow regional or global standards like Peppol. “Peppol — a delivery network and standard created within Europe — is now being scaled and used in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and soon Japan. But the U.S. pilot isn't a Peppol pilot. So, already, there’s some divergence from the main trend we're seeing around the world.”

Peterson finds it interesting that the EU and the U.S. are moving in such divergent directions. “We’re getting away from real-time compliance in the U.S., other than Streamlined Sales Tax. And even the Streamlined Sales Tax states are slowly moving away from examining transactions submitted through certified service providers.”