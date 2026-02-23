Reciprocal tariffs explained: Impact on your business

In February 2025, President Trump announced the coming of a “Fair and Reciprocal Plan” to “counter non-reciprocal trading arrangements with trading partners by determining the equivalent of a reciprocal tariff with respect to each foreign trading partner.”
In addition to existing tariffs on U.S. goods, the plan considered such factors as value-added tax (VAT), nontariff barriers, and other practices judged to impose “any unfair limitation on market access or any structural impediment to fair competition with the market economy of the United States.”
The White House unveiled its reciprocal tariff plan on April 2, 2025, during a “Liberation Day” Rose Garden event. The plan established:
- An additional 10% ad valorem rate of duty on all imports from all trading partners starting April 5, 2025
- Higher rates of duty for trading partners listed in Annex 1, starting April 9, 2025
The baseline 10% tariff on all countries took effect as planned on April 5. However, on April 9, President Trump suspended the higher country-specific reciprocal tariffs for all nations except China, Canada, and Mexico.
The 90-day pause was to end July 9, 2025, but on July 7, President Trump delayed implementation of the country-specific reciprocal tariffs until August 1. He also started sending letters to his counterparts in other countries; the Trump tariff letters announced the rate of duty that will take effect starting August 1 but left the door open to adjusting the tariff. (See a sample tariff letter.)
On July 31, the White House published a list of modified reciprocal tariffs. The new duties take effect seven days after the date of the order, at 12:01 a.m. ET, instead of August 1.
On September 5, 2025, President Trump issued an executive order modifying the scope of reciprocal tariffs. The order exempts 39 HTS codes from the reciprocal tariffs and subjects another eight HTS codes to those tariffs. It also provides a list of HTS codes for which the president may be willing to provide a 0% reciprocal tariff rate.