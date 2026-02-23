Reciprocal tariffs explained: Impact on your business

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President Donald J. Trump imposed “reciprocal tariffs” on a host of countries on April 5, 2025, following his April 2 “Liberation Day” announcement. Since then, he has adjusted many reciprocal tariffs, increasing rates for some countries and lowering them for others.

The president established the reciprocal tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). On February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that IEEPA does not authorize the president to impose tariffs.

During a White House press briefing following the decision, President Trump said he would replace the IEEPA tariffs with a 10% global tariff under the authority of Section 122. He later issued a proclamation establishing the 10% tariff effective February 24, 2026, for a period of 150 days.

On February 21, the president said via Truth Social that he would increase the Section 122 tariff to 15%. He has yet to make that official.