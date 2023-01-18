Renting property during the Super Bowl? Your short-term rental is subject to Arizona tax

As top teams battle for a place on the Super Bowl LVII field in Glendale, Arizona, many Arizonans in and around Glendale are preparing to rent apartments, houses, or rooms to out-of-town football fans. Short-term rental hosts that don’t already have an Arizona transaction privilege tax (TPT) license will need to obtain one from the Arizona Department of Revenue. A local business license may also be required.

In a notice published January 10, 2023, the Arizona Department of Revenue reminds that:

Short-term residential rentals are lodging rental stays for less than 30 days

Income from short-term rental stays is subject to Arizona TPT

Seasoned short-term rental (STR) hosts should already have a TPT license as well as a local business license, if required. Yet Arizonans looking to capitalize on the February 12, 2023, Super Bowl may not realize renting a residence, even for just a few nights, creates licensing and tax obligations in the state of Arizona.