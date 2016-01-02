Rhode Island sales tax: common and unusual exemptions

Rhode Island imposes a 7 percent sales tax on the sale of most tangible items. However, the state offers exemptions on a range of goods and services, as well as for certain organizations and types of sales. Common exempt goods include clothing and footwear, food, and medical items. Goods for resale are also exempt from sales tax. Certain groups, such as farmers, manufacturers, charitable or religious organizations, government agencies, and school districts, also benefit from sales tax exemptions when purchasing or selling certain items.
Rhode Island is a member of the Streamlined Sales Tax Agreement and also considers click-through sales to trigger nexus. As such, if you’re an out-of-state ecommerce seller, it’s important to understand Rhode Island sales tax nexus laws in order to avoid hassles come tax time. If you do have nexus in the Ocean State, you are required to register your business and collect sales tax on taxable items.