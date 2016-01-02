Rhode Island sales tax: common and unusual exemptions

Despite being the smallest state in the US, Rhode Island is a big tourist destination, known for its quintessential New England beaches, quaint towns, and opulent Newport mansions. The Ocean State is not known, however, for its business-friendly tax policies.

In fact, The Tax Foundation ranked Rhode Island as one of the worst states to do business in. However, Rhode Island is working to clean up its act, including phasing out antiquated capital stocks taxes and lowering corporate tax rates. In addition, state lawmakers are debating whether to change certain sales tax exemptions, including those for feminine hygiene products. Businesses with nexus in Rhode Island should monitor proposed changes in order to stay current on their sales tax liability.