France e-invoicing for SaaS and digital subscription businesses

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Subscription scenario
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Customer type
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Billing method
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Compliance obligation
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Primary data requirement
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Monthly recurring plan
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French business (B2B)
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Automated credit card charge
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Structured e-invoice plus payment data
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Buyer SIREN, line-item VAT rate, payment date, and method
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Annual consumer plan
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Consumer (B2C)
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Automated card payment
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Periodic B2C e-reporting
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Aggregated transaction total, VAT amount, and payment status
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Metered usage overage
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French business (B2B)
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Post-consumption monthly invoice
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Structured e-invoicing
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Line-item consumption details, tax rate, and platform routing
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Midcycle plan downgrade
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French business (B2B)
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Automated prorated credit balance
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Corrective e-invoice (credit note)
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Reference to original invoice number and adjusted VAT
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Enterprise manual invoice
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French business (B2B)
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Bank transfer on 30-day terms
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Structured e-invoice plus payment update
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Full tax invoice in Factur-X, UBL, or CII, updated when paid
No. Consumer (B2C) subscription charges do not require individual structured e-invoices. Instead, SaaS companies must aggregate these consumer transactions and report the totals, collected VAT, and payment details through periodic digital reporting.
Because digital services and SaaS subscriptions are classified as services under French tax law, VAT is due when payment is collected rather than when the invoice is created. The tax authority requires payment reports to verify when cash was received and VAT liability was incurred.
Self-serve checkout pages should include a required field for business buyers to enter their 9-digit corporate identifier (SIREN). This entry triggers the system to issue a structured business-to-business electronic invoice rather than treating the purchase as a consumer sale.
When a customer downgrades or receives a prorated refund, the subscription system must issue an electronic credit note that explicitly references the original invoice number, ensuring that tax adjustments are accurately tracked in the central reporting system.