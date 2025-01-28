Economic nexus laws, retail delivery fees, and sales tax holidays are among the key issues affecting retail sales tax compliance in 2025.
By dropping the 200-transactions threshold for economic nexus, a growing number of states are simplifying sales and use tax compliance for small remote retailers. That’s a positive.
More worrisome is the interest states are taking in retail delivery fees, which can be challenging for businesses to implement. While Colorado and Minnesota are the only two states with a retail delivery fee today, Nebraska, New York, Washington, and a few other states are eyeing them.
Additionally, sales tax holidays are impacting a broader swath of businesses than they once did. Ohio lengthened and greatly expanded its back-to-school sales tax holiday in 2024; many businesses that never had to deal with Ohio’s tax-free weekend in past years had just a few weeks to prepare for it. In a similar move, Canada enacted a last-minute sales tax holiday in December.