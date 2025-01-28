Your business will probably be affected by 2025 tax law updates. Maybe it already has, since numerous transaction tax changes took effect January 1, 2025.

The IRS started phasing in a lower threshold for Form 1099-K, for example. Louisiana’s state sales tax rate increased. Alabama imposed new lodging tax requirements for accommodations intermediaries, and the EU adopted value-added tax (VAT) rules for virtual events.

These are just a few of the notable tax policy changes addressed in Avalara Tax Changes 2025. Our in-depth report covers a bevy of sales tax changes specifically affecting the manufacturing, retail, and software industries. It also addresses beverage alcohol, communications, excise, lodging, and VAT changes.

Avalara Tax Changes 2025 has something for every business, no matter its size or industry. Here’s a taste of what you’ll find in the report.