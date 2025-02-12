Imagine a shopping experience as unique and adaptable as the shoppers themselves—a digital storefront built not from rigid templates but from modular, interchangeable parts that empower brands to craft seamless, personalized journeys. With cutting-edge technologies enabling unprecedented agility and scalability, ecommerce businesses are no longer just selling products; they’re creating ecosystems of innovation. In this blog, we’ll dive into the latest breakthroughs transforming how online retailers connect with their customers using composable commerce sites and how Avalara’s tax automation fits seamlessly to support businesses as they adopt leading architectures in ecommerce.

We’re excited to showcase the Avalara for B2C Commerce connector, which we’ve enhanced with a headless variation to support Salesforce composable storefronts. It allows businesses to leverage our automation tools seamlessly and create better experiences for their customers, while adding efficiency and flexibility to their ecommerce operations.

Avalara moved quickly to create this capability in response to what our customers and partners need — both today and in the future. According to Salesforce, 80% of businesses that don’t have a headless architecture now plan to implement one in the next two years.

But let’s back up a bit. Just what are composable storefronts, and why do they matter?