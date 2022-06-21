Tune in to the webinar How to maintain tax compliance in a composable architecture to learn how Salesforce and Avalara help retailers improve efficiency and sales.

Salesforce Composable Storefronts are fully customizable, headless digital storefronts. They enable businesses to make site changes with the speed and flexibility needed to increase sales, conversions, and cart size, while helping to drive down costs.



Join Natalija Pavic, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Salesforce, Nathan Marcus, Senior Technical Product Manager at Salesforce, and Adrian Corral, Product Manager at Avalara as they share insights and examples of:

How companies like Avalara are leveraging headless architecture to better serve their customers with an API services–first approach

How composable storefronts increase agility, flexibility, and performance, leading to more conversions and larger carts

How composable storefronts that leverage Avalara tax automation improve the buyer experience and help retailers stay ahead in the market

Avalara for Salesforce B2C Commerce includes a headless variation, allowing more flexibility to customize your commerce experience.