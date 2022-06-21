How to maintain tax compliance in a composable architecture
Tune in to the webinar How to maintain tax compliance in a composable architecture to learn how Salesforce and Avalara help retailers improve efficiency and sales.
Get ahead with headless architecture
Salesforce Composable Storefronts are fully customizable, headless digital storefronts. They enable businesses to make site changes with the speed and flexibility needed to increase sales, conversions, and cart size, while helping to drive down costs.
Join Natalija Pavic, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Salesforce, Nathan Marcus, Senior Technical Product Manager at Salesforce, and Adrian Corral, Product Manager at Avalara as they share insights and examples of:
- How companies like Avalara are leveraging headless architecture to better serve their customers with an API services–first approach
- How composable storefronts increase agility, flexibility, and performance, leading to more conversions and larger carts
- How composable storefronts that leverage Avalara tax automation improve the buyer experience and help retailers stay ahead in the market
Avalara for Salesforce B2C Commerce includes a headless variation, allowing more flexibility to customize your commerce experience.
About the speakers
Natalija Pavic
Senior Product Marketing Manager at Salesforce and Commerce Cloud Innovations Podcast Host
Natalija “Nat” Pavic is Senior Product Marketing Manager at Salesforce responsible for Alliances Strategy. She has been in the industry for over 17 years having held a variety of positions in product, sales, solutions, strategy, and marketing. She is the founder and host of the Salesforce Commerce Cloud Innovations Podcast and holds a patent for generative promotions at Salesforce.
Nathan Marcus
Senior Technical Product Manager at Salesforce
Nathan has over 10 years of experience in ecommerce across both retail operations and enterprise SaaS. He is responsible for Salesforce Commerce Cloud’s Composable Storefront.
Adrian Corral
Product Manager — Salesforce integrations at Avalara
Adrian is a product manager at Avalara and develops Salesforce ISV apps with a focus on tax services across multiple clouds on the AppExchange. He has worked hands-on with Avalara Salesforce connectors for more than four years and leads a team of engineers and tech leads that build Apex managed package solutions on the Lightning and B2C Commerce platforms.
