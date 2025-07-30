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Jul 30, 2025

Saudi Arabia extends VAT penalties relief until the end of 2025

Alex Baulf

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) in Saudi Arabia has announced a further extension to its VAT and e-invoicing penalty relief initiative. On 27 June 2025, ZATCA confirmed that the cancellation of certain fines and penalties will now continue until 31 December 2025, giving eligible taxpayers an additional six months to regularise their compliance status without incurring penalties.

What’s the grace period?

Originally introduced to support taxpayers in their efforts to comply with VAT and e-invoicing obligations, the grace period offers relief from penalties for eligible businesses. The extension applies from 1 July 2025 to 31 December 2025.

 

To benefit from the extended amnesty, taxpayers must:

 

  • Be registered for VAT or relevant taxes under Saudi regulations
  • File any outstanding VAT returns by the deadline
  • Pay the full amount of principal tax due on those returns

 

Taxpayers are also encouraged to explore instalment options where needed.

What’s excluded?

Not all violations are covered by the relief. ZATCA has specified that the following will remain subject to penalties:

 

  • Tax evasion violations
  • Penalties paid before the start of the grace period
  • Late submissions for VAT returns filed after 30 June 2025

Key takeaway for taxpayers

ZATCA’s continued pragmatism presents an opportunity for VAT-registered businesses — particularly those adjusting to Saudi Arabia’s phased e-invoicing rollout — to bring their filings up to date without facing financial penalties.

 

However, the clock is ticking. Businesses with outstanding VAT returns or noncompliant e-invoicing practices should act swiftly to meet the grace period’s conditions. 

Avalara support

Avalara offers support for Saudi VAT compliance and Fatoorah e-invoicing, including:

 

  • Phase 2 integration with ZATCA
  • Production of both XML and PDF A/3 e-invoices

 

Speak with Avalara today about your international VAT compliance challenges.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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