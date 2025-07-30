Originally introduced to support taxpayers in their efforts to comply with VAT and e-invoicing obligations, the grace period offers relief from penalties for eligible businesses. The extension applies from 1 July 2025 to 31 December 2025.
To benefit from the extended amnesty, taxpayers must:
- Be registered for VAT or relevant taxes under Saudi regulations
- File any outstanding VAT returns by the deadline
- Pay the full amount of principal tax due on those returns
Taxpayers are also encouraged to explore instalment options where needed.