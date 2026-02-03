Seahawks vs. Patriots: Who wins the Valuation Bowl?

This Seattle Seahawks–New England Patriots matchup features two legendary franchises, two passionate fan bases, and two very different price tags. Instead of predicting who’ll hoist the Lombardi Trophy (which isn’t really our expertise), we’re taking a more Avalara-appropriate approach: valuing the franchises themselves to determine the champion.
This is basically the same puzzle local tax assessors solve every single day — although usually not with football teams, and almost certainly not with dollar amounts in the billions. Assessors determine an objective value based on evidence, document the methodology, and make it defensible.
Assessors typically apply this for tangible property: factory equipment, data centers, pipelines, telecom infrastructure, and so on. While NFL franchise value is driven largely by intangible economics (media rights, brand equity, durable cash flows), the process is remarkably similar.