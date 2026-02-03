Seahawks vs. Patriots: Who wins the Valuation Bowl?

It’s Super Bowl week, which means the internet is filled with breakdowns of the Xs and Os, gambling odds and proposition bets, and plenty of hot takes on things like whether Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold has finally exorcised his “ghosts.”

We know that’s not why people come to our site, though. You come here for championship-level tax content. And with my 30+ years in property tax and professional valuation credentials, I’m going to clue you in on a completely different game being played February 8 in California — one where the final score is measured in billions.

(Stick with me. This will be more fun than it sounds.)