Seasonal local sales tax up for a vote in Oregon, a state with no sales tax

Oregon has no general statewide sales tax, but there could be a seasonal local sales tax in Josephine County, Oregon, as soon as April 15, 2023. Voters in Josephine County will determine the fate of the proposed seasonal local sales tax on November 8, 2022.

Though this would be the first seasonal local tax in Oregon, it wouldn’t be the first of its kind.



Like Oregon, Alaska has no statewide general sales tax. Yet more than 100 local governments in Alaska levy local sales taxes, and some such communities, including Sitka, make seasonal adjustments to the rate. Local sales tax rates generally increase during the summer months when tourism peaks, and decrease during the long, dark winter months.

