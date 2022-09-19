Seasonal local sales tax up for a vote in Oregon, a state with no sales tax

The proposed tax on retail sales is the brainchild of the Josephine County Council, which unanimously approved it in a 3-0 vote after the first reading of the ordinance in July 2022 despite the fact that no community members spoke in favor of the tax during the meeting. The motion also passed 3-0 after the second reading, held August 10.
Revenue generated by the tax would exclusively fund law enforcement services in Josephine County, which includes the City of Grants Pass and the City of Cave Junction. Should the retail activities tax be approved, the Grants Pass City Council will reduce the property tax levy for law enforcement from $1.79 to $0.79 per $1,000 of assessed value.
“There is no way to know if this will pass,” observes Scott Peterson. “The money from the tax would fund local law enforcement and reduce property taxes; both are good reasons to vote yes. However, the failure to provide a small seller exception is a flaw that could be fatal. An exception for small businesses was clear in the Wayfair decision.”
The communities of Alaska know this. Every local government in Alaska that taxes remote sales provides an exception for small businesses. Though there’s no statewide sales tax, there’s a statewide threshold of $100,000 gross sales or 200 individual transactions annually.
Furthermore, the Alaska Remote Sellers Sales Tax Commission (ARSSTC) serves as the single point of registration and remittance for local sales taxes in Alaska.
Of course, the situation in Alaska is much different from that in Oregon. Local sales taxes have been around for a long time in Alaska. The proposed Josephine County seasonal sales tax would be among the first of its kind in Oregon, though Oregon law does allow counties to tax lodging businesses.
Peterson says it’s unclear whether local governments in Oregon have the authority to tax commerce beyond lodging. Another unknown is whether Oregon’s authority applies to sellers outside Oregon; every other jurisdiction that taxes remote sales adopted an economic nexus law following the Wayfair decision. “Assuming the county is serious about the ordinance applying to sellers outside the county, this tax will test the limits of local government authority under the Wayfair decision.”
It will be interesting to see how the people of Josephine County will react to the tax on November 8. Whatever happens, we’ll let you know at the Avalara Tax Desk.
Update: The proposed seasonal sales tax was rejected by Josephine County voters.