Ecommerce is booming and Shopify is one of the top destinations for growth-minded online sellers. According to Backlinko, more than 4.6 million live websites use the platform, and the number of shoppers who have placed an order with Shopify merchants has increased by nearly 50% since 2020.

As the retailers who use Shopify grow and scale, tax compliance can be one of the biggest barriers to a breakthrough. The complexity of these obligations only steepens as businesses expand into new markets and regions. Sales tax automation on Shopify holds the key to streamlined compliance and peace of mind. Technology is continually pushing the envelope.

Building off the insights and guidance in the new guide from Avalara, Solving top tax compliance challenges for Shopify businesses, we put together a breakdown of best practices to keep in mind when setting up your automated tax compliance strategy for Shopify stores, whether you run one or several.

You’ll also learn how Avalara for Shopify (now available!) helps bring these best practices to life.