Sales tax rates can vary considerably across regions, and ZIP codes are not an effective means for determining them accurately. Meanwhile, there are virtually endless different category-based tax codes for products and services.
Leading tax automation software comes with these rates and codes programmed and regularly updated, so you don’t need to know the differing tax rules for thousands of different jurisdictions and product categories.
“There are too many specific tax codes for a brand to keep track of: When you do and don’t collect tax, how much to collect, and what you should remit,” says Jeremy Horowitz of Because Ventures. “It’s a massive data problem that brands won’t have the internal expertise to handle.”
“At this point,” Horowitz advises, “solving this problem requires software to properly calculate, collect, and remit sales tax in every region a brand operates within.”
Use tools that provide real-time tax calculations based on precise factors like address-level customer location, product category, and jurisdiction-specific rules.
Avalara for Shopify provides calculations for 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions. You can sync your product/item catalog information between Shopify and Avalara to allow tax code mapping.