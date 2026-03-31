Manual processes cannot support real-time compliance at scale. The combination of continuous reporting, strict deadlines, and system-level invoicing requirements creates an automation gap.
Automation bridges that gap by embedding validation, submission, and monitoring into everyday operations.
At a practical level, an automated solution must connect directly to ERP and billing systems to extract invoice data in real time. That data must be validated before submission — checking VAT IDs, tax treatment, required fields, and formatting — to reduce rejection rates and “accepted with errors” exposure.
Once validated, data must be transmitted to AEAT through API connections, with full visibility into submission status. This includes tracking accepted, rejected, and pending records, and triggering correction workflows automatically when issues arise.
For VeriFactu, automation must extend further upstream. Invoice records must be generated in a structured format, with hash chaining and QR codes applied automatically. Systems must ensure that all invoice events are traceable and cannot be altered without detection.
Equally important is monitoring. Dashboards should provide real-time visibility into compliance performance — including submission timeliness, error rates, and backlog — allowing finance teams to act before issues escalate.
Avalara supports businesses operating in Spain by providing a unified compliance layer that integrates with existing ERP and billing systems. This enables real-time data extraction, prevalidation, automated submission to AEAT, and continuous monitoring, while also supporting certified e-invoicing workflows aligned with VeriFactu requirements.
The result is a shift from reactive correction to controlled, scalable compliance — allowing finance teams to reduce risk without increasing operational complexity.
If your organisation is approaching the limits of manual processes, speak with Avalara to evaluate how automation can support both SII and VeriFactu obligations.