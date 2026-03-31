Spain’s tax environment now requires businesses to operate in near real time. Two systems sit at the centre of this shift: Suministro Inmediato de Información (SII) for VAT ledger reporting and VeriFactu for certified invoicing.

These are not separate compliance obligations. They’re interconnected. SII focuses on transmitting transaction-level VAT data to the Spanish Tax Agency (AEAT), while VeriFactu ensures that invoices themselves are generated, stored, and corrected within compliant, traceable systems.

The challenge for finance teams is that both systems impose strict timelines, structured data requirements, and increasing audit visibility. Manual processes — spreadsheets, batch uploads, and post-period corrections — create risk as invoice volumes grow.

It’s essential to understand how SII and VeriFactu work, who must comply, key deadlines, and the technical requirements involved. It’s also key to understand how automation can enable finance teams to meet both obligations consistently.