Who is required to comply with SII and what it means technically

SII applies to businesses that fall within specific VAT categories defined by AEAT. It's not optional once those criteria are met. The main categories are:

Large taxpayers with annual VAT turnover exceeding €6 million

VAT groups registered in Spain (grupos de IVA)

Businesses registered in REDEME (Registro de Devolución Mensual del IVA)

Foreign businesses with a Spanish VAT number that meet the same criteria

Large taxpayer status is assessed annually by AEAT. Businesses do not self-certify. If a company exceeds the threshold, AEAT communicates the obligation directly.

REDEME membership also triggers mandatory SII participation. Businesses often join REDEME to benefit from monthly VAT refunds, but this automatically brings continuous VAT reporting obligations.

VAT groups are equally in scope because AEAT requires near real-time visibility into group-level VAT activity.

For businesses already preparing for SII and VeriFactu compliance in real-time invoicing, understanding where SII obligations begin is critical because reporting and invoicing controls increasingly overlap operationally.

Some businesses also opt into SII voluntarily. This is usually driven by operational or cash-flow considerations linked to REDEME participation rather than by reporting preference itself.

The key point is that SII scope is determined by VAT status and AEAT classification, not by whether the business believes real-time reporting is necessary.

What about foreign companies with Spanish VAT?

Foreign businesses are not excluded from SII simply because they are headquartered outside Spain.

If a nonresident company is registered for Spanish VAT and falls within one of the in-scope categories—such as exceeding the €6 million threshold, joining REDEME, or operating within a Spanish VAT group—SII obligations apply in the same way as for domestic entities.

This is where many foreign businesses run into problems. Teams often assume that because invoicing or finance operations are managed centrally outside Spain, local real-time reporting obligations do not apply. In practice, AEAT focuses on the VAT registration and reporting status attached to the Spanish activity itself.

For foreign companies, this creates additional operational complexity. Invoice data may originate in global ERP systems, shared service centres, or regional billing platforms that were not originally designed for Spanish real-time VAT reporting. This means SII readiness often depends on integration architecture and data flow, not just tax interpretation.

The obligation applies regardless of where the business is headquartered. Once the Spanish VAT entity falls within scope, SII reporting requirements become mandatory.