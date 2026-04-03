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Apr 3, 2026

Two new ways Avalara simplifies e-invoicing compliance in Stripe

Morgan Coleman

Stripe merchants have a lot on their plate — including processing payments, managing subscriptions, handling chargebacks, and maintaining security compliance. Keeping operations running smoothly is complex work.

 

Global e-invoicing mandates add another layer of pressure.

Key takeaways

  • E-invoicing requirements are expanding globally, increasing compliance complexity
  • Incorrect trading partner data is a common cause of invoice rejection
  • Manual validation and document retrieval can slow operations and introduce errors
  • Avalara can assist with tasks like monitoring compliance requirements and creating, validating, and mapping invoice data to country-specific mandates
  • UBL documents are now accessible directly within Stripe, helping support audit readiness

What is e-invoicing and why does it matter for Stripe merchants?

E-invoicing is the electronic exchange of invoice data between businesses and tax authorities in a structured, standardized format. Unlike PDFs sent by email, e-invoices must follow country-specific formats (such as UBL) and often move through government-approved networks.

More than 60 countries now mandate or encourage e-invoicing.

 

Network Directory integration in Avalara for Stripe

 

Avalara integrates Network Directory capabilities directly into the configuration page, helping reduce manual steps and improve accuracy.

 

Avalara for Stripe already automates tax calculation and e-invoicing transmission across 60+ countries.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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