E-invoicing is the electronic exchange of invoice data between businesses and tax authorities in a structured, standardized format. Unlike PDFs sent by email, e-invoices must follow country-specific formats (such as UBL) and often move through government-approved networks.

More than 60 countries now mandate or encourage e-invoicing.

Network Directory integration in Avalara for Stripe

Avalara integrates Network Directory capabilities directly into the configuration page, helping reduce manual steps and improve accuracy.

Avalara for Stripe already automates tax calculation and e-invoicing transmission across 60+ countries.