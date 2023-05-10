Simplify regulatory and tax compliance with automation

“Taxes” is a word most people dread, and that’s true for business as well. Taxes are necessary but complex to handle, with so many variables across every locale, region, and geography globally. Compliance, regulations, and audit trails are required for almost everything and that means a ton of work for employees. Unless, of course, you use automation.

Automation of repetitive workflows means employees can focus their energy in areas that matter more to the organization. The IDC Employee Experience Buyer Perception Survey of November 2021, found that for every dollar organizations spend to improve the internal workforce experience, they are 70% more likely to see an increase in customer satisfaction. In fact, 37% of organizations participating in the IDC Future Enterprise Resiliency and Spending Survey, Wave 8, from September 2022, found a significant need to automate manual and repetitive work.

The digital world has enabled a bold new way for organizations to work, relying on technology to bring more information faster to the employee. This information combines multiple data sets, and changes up the way the business processes information, transactions, and reports progress. In the IDC Intelligent ERP FutureScape, 2023, it predicted that by 2028, “30% of employers will use autonomous processes to augment the shortfall in labor and by doing so will increase an organization’s agility, resilience, and performance.” And with the rise of digital technologies for business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C), this can be a huge differentiating value factor for both the employee as well as the organization.