Simplify regulatory and tax compliance with automation

By automating more tax processes, organizations find they can reduce the complexities of tax activities. With so many tax jurisdictions, workflows, reporting, and auditing along with the continuous touch by employees, simplifying these processes with automation completely changes the employee experience. For instance, transaction-level detail by customer, by country, by locality, tied to international taxes and duties can be brought together by automation to simplify the complexity of these laws and processes.
In addition, organizations find with tax automation they can manage exemption certificates better, comply with use tax requirements, and avoid audit penalties. In fact, many auditors have found traceability and record keeping is much simpler and easier when the processes are automated and tied to the right data sets.
Lastly, when automation is used to manage taxes and compliance for the organization, the employee-process steps are reduced or removed, lowering the risk of human error, which creates more time for employees to manage and course-correct the business for better performance.
We all know death and taxes are the only certainties in life, so why not make taxes easier to manage and remove compliance uncertainty by automating the processes? Once you automate, there’s no going back. IDC finds organizations that automate can scale and grow their business faster, increase the speed of response to the customer — removing competition alternatives, and be more agile in its response. Why not remove the mundane, complex tax workflows by simplifying the processes with automation that is innovative? Make life simple.
Learn more about how Avalara can help your business make life simply by automating tax and compliance today.