InvoiceNow is Singapore’s Peppol-based e-invoicing network for exchanging invoices between trading partners. GST InvoiceNow builds on this by requiring businesses to transmit structured invoice data to IRAS for GST reporting, introducing a 5-corner model that includes the tax authority.
The mandate began with voluntary adoption in May 2025, followed by mandatory requirements for new voluntary GST registrants from November 2025. The obligation is expanding in phases to all GST-registered businesses, with full adoption required by 1 April 2031.
PINT-SG (Peppol International Invoice – Singapore) is the structured invoice format aligned to Singapore’s GST requirements. It supports GST breakdowns, validation rules, and tax category codes, ensuring invoice data aligns with IRAS reporting expectations.
Businesses must use InvoiceNow-ready solutions or accredited service providers to exchange invoices and transmit GST-relevant data to IRAS. Many enterprises will integrate their ERP with an accredited Peppol access point to meet both invoicing and reporting requirements.