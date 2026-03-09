Singapore continues to accelerate its digital tax transformation. What began as InvoiceNow — the national e-invoicing network built on the global Peppol interoperability framework — has evolved into a multiyear mandate requiring structured invoice data to be transmitted to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS).

Under the GST InvoiceNow Requirement, certain GST-registered businesses must transmit invoice data to IRAS via InvoiceNow-ready solutions or accredited service providers, in addition to exchanging invoices with trading partners.

With the latest announcements extending mandatory adoption to all GST-registered businesses by 2031, multinational enterprises (MNEs) must now treat Singapore’s requirement as a strategic digital compliance programme — not a short-term local initiative.