The InvoiceNow network is built on the Peppol network and Singapore has adopted Peppol BIS Billing 3.0 standards except that it has replaced VAT related rules with Singapore GST (Goods and Service Tax) rules.

E-Invoicing in Singapore is voluntary for B2B transactions. InvoiceNow requires enterprises to have a Unique Entity Number (UEN) but international businesses can exchange documents with Singaporean businesses through the Peppol network. B2G e-invoicing is mandatory (if not by law but by practical implementation) and business can submit e-invoices to Singapore government agencies via InvoiceNow. The Accountant-General’s Department is the central recipient for all e-invoices submitted to Singapore Government Agencies (which will subsequently send the e-invoices to the respective Singapore Government Agencies for processing).

Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS), the Singapore tax authority, does not receive data or e-invoices – InvoiceNow is not currently a pre-clearance system nor has any embedded Continuous Transaction Controls

InvoiceNow e-invoicing does however supports GST reporting and Tax Invoice requirements in Singapore, including: