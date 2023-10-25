Size matters when taxing snacks in Texas — Wacky Tax Wednesday

What matters most for the taxability of snacks is not so much the ingredients as the size of the package.
Texas sales tax applies to “snack items” that are sold “in individual-sized portions.” Under Texas law, “individual-sized portion” means a portion that:
- Contains less than 2.5 ounces; or
- Is labeled as having not more than one serving
Snack items that are not sold in “individual-sized portions” are not taxable. This includes a bag or box containing multiple prepackaged, individual-sized snack bags.
I wandered over to the snack section and discovered that a 2.5-ounce serving is pretty generous for chips, popcorn, and the like. Most of the individually packaged snacks I saw weighed less than that, even though I’m pretty sure I can put away more than 2.5 ounces of popcorn in a single sitting when the mood strikes. Maybe that says more about me than Texas sales tax law.
In any event, a 3-ounce bag of popcorn would be taxable in Texas if the label identified it as one individual portion. If the same package contained two or more individual-sized portions, per the label, it would be exempt.
This wasn’t always the sales tax rule in Texas. Senate Bill 1151 added “snack items” to the sales tax code and specified that the state’s exemption for food products does not apply to individual-sized portions as of September 1, 2013. House Bill 1905, which took effect September 1, 2015, expanded and refined the list of snack items.