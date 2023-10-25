Size matters when taxing snacks in Texas — Wacky Tax Wednesday

States that are members of the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (SST) define candy as “a preparation of sugar, honey, or other natural or artificial sweeteners in combination with chocolate, fruits, nuts, or other ingredients or flavorings in the form of bars, drops, or pieces.” For SST states, preparations that contain flour or require refrigeration are not “candy.”

The way SST states define and therefore tax candy has raised a lot of eyebrows over the years. It’s why Arkansas taxes Kit Kat and Twix bars at a reduced sales tax rate but Snickers and Milky Way Midnight bars at the full sales tax rate, which is tricky. But Texas isn’t a member of SST.

Like several other states, Texas doesn’t consider candy to be a “food product.” So, while food products are generally exempt from sales tax, Texas taxes candy and gum:

Bars, drops, taffy, and other confections made of natural or artificial sweeteners

Nuts and fruits that have been candied, crystalized, glazed, or coated with chocolate, yogurt, or caramel

Nuts roasted with a sweetener

This is relatively straightforward for sales tax law. More interesting is how Texas taxes snacks: They're either taxable or exempt, depending on their size.