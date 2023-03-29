South Dakota sales tax rate to drop temporarily

South Dakota’s state sales and use tax rate will drop from 4.5% to 4.2% starting July 1, 2023. It will return to 4.5% beginning July 1, 2027. The new rate of 4.2% will apply to all sales in the state previously subject to the higher rate.

The sales tax rate change is due to the enactment of House Bill 1137. As introduced, the measure sought to reduce the state sales and use tax rate to 4%. The 4.2% rate was proposed in the second iteration of the bill, and there it stayed.

Unless the South Dakota Legislature decides to extend the reduced rate, the 4.2% state sales and use tax rate will be repealed on June 30, 2027.