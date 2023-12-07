Spilling the tea on tea taxes

Trying to deal with sales tax or cross-border tax compliance manually can be like trying to drink tea out of a chocolate teapot: Frustrating; ineffective; maddening. If you sell tea or any other taxable product into the United States or another market, automation offers a way to stay on top of tax compliance with minimal anxiety, burden, and complexity.
Think about it over a cup of tea.
Survey methodology
Surveys were conducted between November 9 and November 21, 2023. For the U.S. data, Censuswide surveyed 100 U.S. tea merchants, 301 decision-makers that deal with tax in small to medium-size businesses (up to 240 employees), and 2,000 U.S. consumers.
For the U.K. data, Censuswide surveyed 300 U.K. decision-makers in small to medium-size general businesses/retailers (up to 240 employees) who have a basic understanding of tax regulation and sell goods across the U.K. and globally. Censuswide also surveyed 102 U.K. decision-makers who say their company sells tea and sells products internationally.
Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society, which is based on the ESOMAR principles.