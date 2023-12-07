Spilling the tea on tea taxes

If you’re a bit rusty on your history, the Tea Act of 1773 reduced the tax on imported British tea, giving British merchants an unfair advantage over non-British tea sellers. Adding insult to injury, Boston’s pro-British Loyalist governor required colonial merchants to pay the duties on the tea.

Following the Boston Tea Party, the British Parliament punitively banned the loading or unloading of ships in Boston Harbor. It also protected royal officials in Massachusetts and empowered royal governors to find housing for British soldiers throughout the colonies. With Britain’s grip on the colonies seeming to tighten, 12 of the 13 colonies sent delegates to the First Continental Congress in 1774. The Revolutionary War kicked off in April 1775.

Returning to 2023, 88% of U.S. tea merchants surveyed said they feel inspired by the Boston Tea Party and 91% said they would consider protesting against the level of complexity of sales tax on tea. More specifically, 36% would consider protesting, 42% would consider lobbying for simpler tax laws, and 50% would consider legally challenging tax laws.