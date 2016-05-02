Squarespace commerce and sales tax 101

Instead of giving you an overview, we’ll illustrate how the system works with a step-by-step guide for implementing sales tax.

Before you start, figure out in which states you have nexus; you'll have to collect tax from buyers in those states. For example, if you have a warehouse in a certain state, you have to charge sales tax. There are plenty of other rules regarding nexus you need to know. Check out our articles here.

Then get started inputting your sales tax data.

From the Home menu, click “settings” and then, “taxes.” Add a country where your customers are purchasing from you. For the purposes of this examples, I'm going to assume that is the United States. Click “add state” and choose a state in which you have nexus. Enter the state’s sales tax rate. If the state requires tax on shipping, click on, "Charge Tax on Shipping" below the tax rate. Now any customer from that state is charged that tax rate. If you need to enter local taxes, click “add local” next to the state. You can add a single zip code or a range of zip codes to charge a local tax. Create as many zip code rules as you need. As you can imagine, figuring out each locality and whether or not they require the collection of taxes is a monumental task. Unfortunately, Squarespace doesn't have an automated process like some other platforms.

If you want to see these instructions as screenshots, check out Squarespace’s support forum.