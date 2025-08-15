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Aug 15, 2025

State-by-state guide for shipping beer DTC

Gail Cole

This blog has been updated.

 

While most states allow wineries to ship directly to consumers (DTC), only 10 states plus Washington, D.C., broadly allow breweries to ship DTC. 

Key takeaways

  • Out-of-state breweries can make DTC beer shipments in Alaska, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Select licensees in other states can ship beer DTC to Pennsylvania consumers.
  • Rhode Island allows on-site DTC beer shipments, meaning the buyer must be on the producer’s premises when ordering the beer for delivery.
  • States have been slow to expand DTC beer shipping.

States where breweries can ship directly to consumers

As of August 2025, 10 states permit breweries to ship DTC, as does Washington, D.C.:

 

State

License fee 

Restrictions

Alaska

$200 (effective January 1, 2024)

Limited to 13.5 gallons of beer per person per year, and up to 288 ounces per transaction; licenses will not be issued to any manufacturer that produces more than 300,000 barrels in total of brewed beverages annually

Kentucky

$100 annually

No more than 10 cases per consumer per month

Nebraska

$500 annually

No more than 108 liters per consumer per year

New Hampshire

$500 annually

No more than 27 gallons of beer in individual containers of not more than one liter per consumer per calendar year

North Dakota

$50 annually

No more than 288 fluid ounces of beer per individual per month

Ohio

$100 application processing fee; $25 fee to ship beer DTC; $50 product registration fee for each product

Only available to manufacturers shipping beer of their own production

Oregon

$100 annually

No more than 18 liters of beer per consumer per month

Pennsylvania

$250 annually

No more than 192 fluid ounces per month per resident; no more than 96 fluid ounces of a specific brand per resident per calendar year; manufacturers must hold an off-premises retailer or wholesaler license in their home state

Vermont

$330 annually

No shipping of products produced by anyone else

Virginia

$195 application fee; $230 annually

No more than two cases of beer per person per month

Washington, D.C.

No license required

No more than one case of beer per person per month

 

In some of these states, including Alaska, Kentucky, and New Hampshire, there are dry or damp communities where DTC alcohol shipments are not allowed.

 

In Pennsylvania, only out-of-state breweries holding an off-premises retailer or wholesaler license in their home state, in addition to a manufacturing license, are permitted to apply for a brewed beverage shipper (DBS) license.

 

Oregon used to be a reciprocal state for beer shipping, but Oregon’s reciprocity law was challenged in 2022. The resulting settlement led to the end to the reciprocity policy. Oregon now allows DTC beer shipping for all qualifying, licensed breweries, regardless of origin state.

 

New York state allows out-of-state manufacturers of braggot (a hybrid of beer and mead), cider, mead, spirits, and wine to ship directly to consumers in New York. Not beer, but beer adjacent. To make New York DTC shipments, producers must have an Out-of-State Direct Shipper’s License and be based in a state that affords DTC shipping privileges to New York manufacturers. There are gallonage limits for each distilleries but not for cideries, meaderies, or wineries.

 

Nevada used to allow DTC beer shipping, but as of July 1, 2021, breweries can no longer ship directly to consumers in Nevada.

Direct shipping with a twist

A few states allow consumers to purchase beer directly from a manufacturer for shipment into the state under special circumstances. For example, if the order is delivered to a licensed retailer in the state, for subsequent delivery to the consumer, or if the order is placed in person, on-site (e.g., while visiting a brewery in another state).

 

Delaware

 

Delaware residents “may purchase sparkling wine, still wine, and beer that is not readily available to consumers throughout the state” directly from an out-of-state manufacturer or retailer.

 

However, Delaware law specifies, “Under no circumstance may the wine or beer be shipped directly to the resident. Direct shippers must deliver the wine and beer by common carrier to a Delaware wholesaler, who will in turn deliver the shipment to a holder of a Delaware off-premises retail license. The retail licensee must then deliver the wine or beer to the resident in a manner consistent with this title and as set forth by Commissioner rules. The direct shipper shall pay a handling fee in the amount of $4 dollars per case or partial case of wine and $2 dollars per case or partial case of beer to the wholesaler who receives the shipment on behalf of the Delaware resident. The wholesaler shall then remit to the retail licensee one-half of the total handling fee.”

 

Montana

 

Montana residents may apply for a $50 Beer Connoisseur’s License if they wish to receive direct beer shipments from an out-of-state brewery.

 

Rhode Island

 

As a courtesy to customers, beer manufacturers can ship directly to consumers in Rhode Island if the consumer placed the order while on-site at the brewery. However, beer manufacturers cannot make online, mail, or phone sales of beer for shipment to Rhode Island residents.

Bottom line

Beverage alcohol producers that sell directly to consumers in multiple states face different compliance requirements, rules, and tax obligations.

 

This blog post was originally published in August 2022.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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