State-by-state guide for shipping beer DTC

As of August 2025, 10 states permit breweries to ship DTC, as does Washington, D.C.:

State License fee Restrictions Alaska $200 (effective January 1, 2024) Limited to 13.5 gallons of beer per person per year, and up to 288 ounces per transaction; licenses will not be issued to any manufacturer that produces more than 300,000 barrels in total of brewed beverages annually Kentucky $100 annually No more than 10 cases per consumer per month Nebraska $500 annually No more than 108 liters per consumer per year New Hampshire $500 annually No more than 27 gallons of beer in individual containers of not more than one liter per consumer per calendar year North Dakota $50 annually No more than 288 fluid ounces of beer per individual per month Ohio $100 application processing fee; $25 fee to ship beer DTC; $50 product registration fee for each product Only available to manufacturers shipping beer of their own production Oregon $100 annually No more than 18 liters of beer per consumer per month Pennsylvania $250 annually No more than 192 fluid ounces per month per resident; no more than 96 fluid ounces of a specific brand per resident per calendar year; manufacturers must hold an off-premises retailer or wholesaler license in their home state Vermont $330 annually No shipping of products produced by anyone else Virginia $195 application fee; $230 annually No more than two cases of beer per person per month Washington, D.C. No license required No more than one case of beer per person per month

In some of these states, including Alaska, Kentucky, and New Hampshire, there are dry or damp communities where DTC alcohol shipments are not allowed.

In Pennsylvania, only out-of-state breweries holding an off-premises retailer or wholesaler license in their home state, in addition to a manufacturing license, are permitted to apply for a brewed beverage shipper (DBS) license.

Oregon used to be a reciprocal state for beer shipping, but Oregon’s reciprocity law was challenged in 2022. The resulting settlement led to the end to the reciprocity policy. Oregon now allows DTC beer shipping for all qualifying, licensed breweries, regardless of origin state.

New York state allows out-of-state manufacturers of braggot (a hybrid of beer and mead), cider, mead, spirits, and wine to ship directly to consumers in New York. Not beer, but beer adjacent. To make New York DTC shipments, producers must have an Out-of-State Direct Shipper’s License and be based in a state that affords DTC shipping privileges to New York manufacturers. There are gallonage limits for each distilleries but not for cideries, meaderies, or wineries.

Nevada used to allow DTC beer shipping, but as of July 1, 2021, breweries can no longer ship directly to consumers in Nevada.