The initial suspension sparked a full-scale overhaul. The company rebuilt its compliance program from the ground up, working closely with regulators, legal teams, and state agencies to correct internal processes.
Once licenses were reinstated, operations resumed with a stronger foundation. More importantly, the reinstatement became a public signal of accountability and maturity — reassuring regulators, customers, and investors alike.
Without those licenses, nothing moved: no sales, no deliveries, no revenue.