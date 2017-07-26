Update 10.26.2017: The bicycle excise tax takes effect Jan. 1, 2018.

Despite the drizzle, Oregon is a bike-friendly state. Three Oregon cities made Bicycling Magazine’s 2016 list of the 50 most bike-friendly cities — Portland (#3), Eugene (#18), and Salem (#47) — and they’re not the only ones embracing two-wheel travel. Bicycling and other modes of “active transportation” are also encouraged by city planners in smaller cities like Baker City, Corvallis, and Roseburg.

The benefits are obvious: When more people hop on person-powered two-wheelers, fewer cars clog the roads. Biking is good exercise, leading to a fitter populace, and it has a light carbon footprint. In fact, aside from the chafing (and, arguably, the outfits), there are few downsides to biking. That’s why many people, particularly cyclists, were confused when Oregon recently revealed its intention to tax bikes.

In mid-July, the Oregon Legislature approved a $15 excise tax on the retail sale of bikes with “wheels of at least 26 inches in diameter and a retail sales price of $200 or more” (HB 2017). In a state that lacks and has consistently opposed a general sales tax, this is big news.