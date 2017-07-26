Although the Oregon bike tax hasn’t yet taken effect (it’s still waiting for Governor Kate Brown’s signature), it’s already inspired one Colorado lawmaker to consider a similar tax.
Like Oregon, Colorado also made Bicycling Magazine’s list of bike-friendly cities three times, with Boulder at #10, Denver at #11, and Fort Collins at #12. Governor John Hickenlooper has pledged more than $100 million toward bike and pedestrian trail improvements in his quest to make Colorado “the best state for biking.” And yet, as in Oregon, there is tension between bicyclists and drivers; some Coloradans see bike lanes and walking trails as “automobile-hostile improvements.” Some accuse cyclists of not helping to pay for the roads and trails they use.
When State Senator Ray Scott loosely floated the idea of a bike tax in a recent Facebook post, it unleashed a maelstrom. He has expressed shock at “the raw nerve I struck with my comments about leveling the playing field between cyclists, ATVs, snowmobiles and watercraft, when it comes to how we treat, and tax, these machines.” While Sen. Scott isn’t rushing forward to write up legislation, he also isn’t abandoning the idea; in the time leading up to the 2018 legislative session, he says he will “weigh the wide variety of responses I’ve received and
consider
next steps.”
Colorado already has at least one local model for a bike tax in Colorado Springs, which is a training destination for elite cyclists. The city situated more than 6,000 feet high imposed an excise tax of $4 per adult bicycle almost 30 years ago, and it has raised more than $2 million to date. According to the Denver Post, the tax “has been a great thing for
city
.” Perhaps Oregon’s bike tax will receive similar laudations someday.
Read more about Oregon’s new taxes in HB 2017. Learn how tax automation software can simplify sales and use tax compliance for sellers in all states here.